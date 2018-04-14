A Woman Is Incomplete Without Marriage – Actress Uchenna Uba — Nigeria Today

A Woman Is Incomplete Without Marriage – Actress Uchenna Uba

25-year-old Nollywood actress, Uchenna Uba, has revealed that no woman can be complete without marriage.

She made the assertion in an interview with Vanguardngr. According to her: “I’m an Igbo girl and with the way I was brought up, I agree that a woman is incomplete without marriage. Regardless of how much a woman makes or her level of success, she is incomplete without a husband.”

The post A Woman Is Incomplete Without Marriage – Actress Uchenna Uba appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

