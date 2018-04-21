AAI Collaborates With Covenant University For The Jim Ovia Foundation Leaders Scholarship — Nigeria Today

AAI Collaborates With Covenant University For The Jim Ovia Foundation Leaders Scholarship

The Africa America Institute (AAI) just signed an MoU with Covenant University, making the prestigious institution the second university partner for the Jim Ovia Foundation Leaders Scholarship (JOFLS).

Both Covenant University, Nigeria and Ashesi University, Ghana – AAI’s initial university partner – are set to oversee the admissions of the JOFLS applicants according to the universities’ admission criteria.

The JOFLS is a definitive partnership between the Jim Ovia Foundation and the Africa-America Institute that will have an exponential impact in creating a better, brighter future for young Africans.

According to the Founder/Chairman of the Jim Ovia Foundation, Mr. Jim Ovia, “… we need to collectively empower young people and create a network of future leaders and game changers that can propel our continent. This JOFLS Fund and partnership with AAI are part of my continued dedication; and I am pleased that the prestigious Covenant University is now a part of the process.”

Covenant University was selected based on its strong academic performance and commitment to mentoring and supporting scholars while studying at the institution. Covenant University was founded in 2001. The institution is dynamic, vision-driven and committed to pioneering excellence at the cutting edge of learning and raising a new generation of leaders. In 2016, Covenant University ranked first among Nigerian Universities (both private and public) with the most employable graduates, at 90% employability rate.

The JOFLS is made possible by the generous philanthropy of the Jim Ovia Foundation and is currently offered through Ashesi University and Covenant University for high-achieving but under-resourced students. The vision of JOFLS is to support these students through the entire course of acquiring the necessary skills for their chosen dynamic and innovation-driven careers.

To be considered for the Jim Ovia Foundation Leaders Scholarship, please visit http://www.aaionline.org/ for more details.

