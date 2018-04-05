Aaron Tveit, Karen Olivo Lead 'Moulin Rouge' Stage Adaptation - ClickLancashire — Nigeria Today

Aaron Tveit, Karen Olivo Lead ‘Moulin Rouge’ Stage Adaptation – ClickLancashire
|
ClickLancashire
|
Aaron Tveit, Karen Olivo Lead 'Moulin Rouge' Stage Adaptation
ClickLancashire
The cast of the pre-Broadway run of Moulin Rouge! the Musical has been announced! The groundbreaking 2001 Oscar-winning movie musical, directed, produced, and co-written by Baz Luhrmann, has been adapted for the stage with a book by Tony Award victor …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!