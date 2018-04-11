AAUA tuition hike: Protest enters third day, grounds commercial activities in Akure — Nigeria Today

AAUA tuition hike: Protest enters third day, grounds commercial activities in Akure
Commercial activities have been grounded in Akure, the capital of Ondo state following the continuous protest by students of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko (AAUA) over hike in their tuition. The protest which started on Monday morning continued this morning with market women and other mothers joining the protest. They are demanding a total […]
AAUA tuition hike: Protest enters third day, grounds commercial activities in Akure
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!