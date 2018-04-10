Abacha loot: Nigerian Government confirms receiving $322.51m from Switzerland — Nigeria Today

Abacha loot: Nigerian Government confirms receiving $322.51m from Switzerland
The Federal Government has announced that it has received 322.51 million dollars from the Swiss Government as part of looted funds recovered from former Head of State, late General Sani Abacha. Oluyinka Akintunde, the Special Adviser, Media and Communications to the Minister of Finance, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja. Akintunde said […]
