Abacha loot: Reps probe Malami over $17m fee - Daily Trust — Nigeria Today

Abacha loot: Reps probe Malami over $17m fee
Daily Trust
Abacha loot: Reps probe Malami over $17m fee
Daily Trust
The House of Representatives yesterday resolved to probe proposed payment of $16.9 million fee to some Nigerian lawyers by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN). The House said there was no reason for the …
