ABAGUN:Defeating stereotypes with Girl Power - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

ABAGUN:Defeating stereotypes with Girl Power – Vanguard
|
The Torrington Telegram
|
ABAGUN:Defeating stereotypes with Girl Power
Vanguard
Girl Power, a slogan that encourages and celebrates women's independence, development, and confidence, resonates with Olaolu Abagun, Founder Girl Pride Circle Initiative. Early in life, she decided to devote her intellectual gifts and exceptional …
Girl power
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!