Abdi rushes to Supreme Court to hold onto his seat - The Star, Kenya — Nigeria Today

Abdi rushes to Supreme Court to hold onto his seat – The Star, Kenya
|
The Star, Kenya
|
Abdi rushes to Supreme Court to hold onto his seat
The Star, Kenya
Wajir governor Mohamed Abdi (R) during Jamhuri Day celebrations on December 12, 2017 held at Wajir stadium. /Stephen Astariko. Facebook · Twitter · Google+ · WhatsApp · Email. Embattled Wajir Governor Mohamed Abdi has taken his battle to the Supreme …
Missing name on graduation list costs governor coveted seat
Appeals court finds Wajir governor's election was indeed a nullity
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!