Abductors demand N30m for Ekiti PDP chief — Nigeria Today

Abductors demand N30m for Ekiti PDP chief

Suspected gunmen have kidnapped the Financial Secretary of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State, Mr. Kayode Oni.

He was reportedly abducted at the weekend at a location between Efon and Erio, about 4:30 pm, while heading for Aramoko, the headquarters of Ekiti West Local Government.

The PDP chieftain was said to be returning from Efon where he officiated at the party’s local government congress.

PDP spokesman Jackson Adebayo told reporters yesterday that the kidnappers had established contact with the victim’s wife and younger brother, demanding N30 million ransom.

He said Oni, who was in his car with his daughter and grandson, was waylaid and taken to an unknown destination.

Adebayo said only Oni was kidnapped.

His words: “He went to conduct our local government congress in Efon Alaaye and was abducted while returning to Aramoko.

“The family has been contacted. They told the abductors that the entire family can’t even raise N1 million and they are asking for a whopping N30 million.

“The family told us that they have complained at the police station in Efon.

“Our party is not resting. We are making contacts to ensure his release.”

Police Commissioner Mr. Abdullahi Chafe neither denied nor confirmed the incident.

He said he was out of Ekiti and had not been briefed.

He promised to give details about the incident later.

Chafe said: “I can’t confirm the kidnap now. There is no way I will know because I am not in Ekiti State as I speak with you. But I will give you details later.”

