Abia APC Crisis: IPAC calls for truce, urges peace — Nigeria Today

Abia APC Crisis: IPAC calls for truce, urges peace

By Anayo Okoli

UMUAHIA—INTER-PARTY Advisory Council, IPAC, Abia State chapter, has lamented the raging intra-party crisis rocking the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state and called on the two factions to resolve their differences and join hands with other parties to play the role of strong opposition in the State.

IPAC also faulted a faction of the party for rushing to court without exhausting internal crisis resolution, including involving IPAC, saying the internal crisis would have been easily resolved by the council if it were involved.

The State chairman of IPAC, Prince Emeka Okafor, who spoke to Vanguard in Umuahia, expressed disappointment over the crisis in the state chapter of APC, saying that IPAC would want to see the crisis resolved quickly.

Okafor, who is also the chairman of South East Caucus of IPAC, said the council was not against parties resolving their differences in court, but would prefer them to resolve them using internal dispute resolution mechanism, including involving IPAC to settle such dispute.

He said: “We always want to see our political parties in peace. However, there must be dispute as long as human beings are involved. My advice is to allow whatever dispute to be resolved internally, even involving our council.

“If all the internal process fails, then aggrieved members can go to court. But the issue of rushing to court at the slightest problem does not augur well for parties.”

The post Abia APC Crisis: IPAC calls for truce, urges peace appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

