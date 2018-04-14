 Abia APC tackles Senator Abaribe over anti-Buhari comment — Nigeria Today
Abia APC tackles Senator Abaribe over anti-Buhari comment

Posted on Apr 14, 2018 in Politics

The Abia State Chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has demanded an unreserved apology from Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, representing Abia South in the Senate over what they called his derogatory comment against President Muhammadu Buhari on the floor of the Senate on Thursday. Senator Abaribe, in his contribution to a debate at the plenary […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

