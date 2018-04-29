Abia Gov’s aide escapes assassination attempt — Nigeria Today

Abia Gov’s aide escapes assassination attempt

An aide to the Governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, identified as one Mr. Gibson has reportedly escaped assassination by yet-to-be identified attackers.

Gibson was said to have been attacked along the Obingwa axis of New Umuahia road on his way to Aba, the commercial hub of the state.

Information about the attack at the time of filing the report was sketchy, but The Nation gathered that the attackers damaged the Toyota SUV while the victim sustained minor injuries from the pieces of glass that splashed on him.

Sources close to the aide said that Gibson had noticed that two men on a motorcycle were trailing him while he was driving.

According to the sources, Gibson sped up to escape from the hoodlums, but after unsuccessful attempts to stop him failed, they launched attack on the car, breaking his car glasses as he was said to have locked up his car in the melee.

Quoting Ikpeazu’s aide, the sources said one of the suspected hoodlums was yelling “it’s him. He is the one writing those things”.

They claimed that the attack could not be unconnected with aide’s unalloyed support for a senatorial aspirant from Ukwa East, Dr. Solomon Ogunji.

They described the attack as unfortunate. This is as they called on the Commissioner of Police, CP Anthony Ogbizi to fish out those that are behind the dastardly act.

The post Abia Gov’s aide escapes assassination attempt appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

