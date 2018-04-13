Abia Loses First Female High Court Judge, Christiana Uche — Nigeria Today

Abia Loses First Female High Court Judge, Christiana Uche
Abia State’s first female high court judge in the old Imo and Abia states, Hon Justice (Mrs) Christiana Ijeoma Uche (Nee Ebbi of Okoko Item, Abia State), is dead. A statement made available to LEADERSHIP Friday by the deceased son on behalf of the Uche family, Chief Chris Uche (SAN), said Hon Justice Christiana Uche, […]
The post Abia Loses First Female High Court Judge, Christiana Uche appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
