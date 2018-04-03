Abuja Airport witness heavy traffic — Nigeria Today

Abuja Airport witness heavy traffic

Nnamdi Azikiwe International, Airport, Abuja, has continued to witness heavy movement of passengers as hundreds of traveller return to work after the Easter celebration, airline operators confirm.

The Federal Government had declared Friday, March 30, and Monday, April 2, as public holidays to celebrate for the Easter celebrations.

On Tuesday morning, the local wing of the airport was busy with hundreds of passengers who travelled to different parts of the country returned home.

An official of the airport, who pleaded anonymity, disclosed that there had been massive arrival of passengers to the airport since Monday evening.

He said that the airport had recorded no fewer than 15 arrivals by 10 a.m. on Tuesday, adding that majority of the passengers were rushing to resume work.

According to the official, quite a number of people travelled for the Easter holiday like they do during Christmas as the airlines experienced a rush on Thursday and Friday.

“Today, we are receiving more flights than the departure as majority of the passengers are coming to resume work after the celebration,’’ the official said.

An official of Arik Air also said that the weather had been good for the flights and added that the airline had managed to satisfy its customers during the period.

Mr Abdullahi Saroke, Max Air Station Manager, said that the airlines had been carrying out smooth operations in spite of the heavy traffic experienced.

He said that the heavy traffic of passengers was expected considering the number of departures recorded the previous week.

He, however, said there were some cancellations and flight delays to some northern parts of the country on Thursday due to hazy weather conditions in those areas.

According to him, the traffic has increased since Monday evening, especially at the arrival section of the domestic wing and on Tuesday morning.

Also, Mr Lawrence Ete, a Civil Servant, said he missed his flight from Lagos on Monday due to the rush, adding that he was going straight to his office to resume work. (NAN)

