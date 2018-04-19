Abuja public infrastructure not disability friendly – Presidential aide - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Abuja public infrastructure not disability friendly – Presidential aide – Vanguard
Abuja public infrastructure not disability friendly – Presidential aide
Dr Samuel Ankeli, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Disability Matters, says the over 3,500 public infrastructure constructed in Abuja, are not friendly to the People Living with Disability (PLWD). Ankeli said this at a sensitisation …
