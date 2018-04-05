AC Milan Manager Gennaro Gattuso Extends His Contract Until June 2021 — Nigeria Today

AC Milan Manager Gennaro Gattuso Extends His Contract Until June 2021

AC Milan head coach Gennaro Gattuso has signed a new three-year contract.

The Rossoneri have won nine of 16 Serie A matches under the former midfielder.

Despite an exit from the Europa League, Gennaro Gattuso has steered Milan to the final of the Coppa Italia where I Rossoneri will meet Juventus in May, while a recent defeat against the champions was his team’s first in Serie A since 23rd December.

The management decided to bring forward Gattuso’s contract renewal to reward his hard work the best way before the end of the season,” said Milan in a statement.

“This important gesture reflects the total harmony and empathy between the club management and the coach.”

Gattuso thanked the players for their effort.

“We hope to continue as we did in these first four months. I hope to get things right to bring AC Milan back where they are used to being,” he said.

Gattuso spent 12 seasons playing for Milan, winning two Serie A titles, two Champions League trophies and one Club World Cup, and was known as one of Italy’s toughest players.

