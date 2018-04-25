AC Milan want Emenalo - The Eagle Online — Nigeria Today

AC Milan want Emenalo – The Eagle Online
|
The Eagle Online
|
AC Milan want Emenalo
The Eagle Online
Rossoneri officials were in London on Thursday to meet with former Inter Milan chief Walter Sabatini – but he's not the only candidate under consideration. By The Eagle Online On Apr 25, 2018. Share. Former Chelsea technical director Michael Emenalo is …
President's Peace Cup gets date
AC Milan plans talks with ex-Chelsea chief Emenalo about Italy move
Could AC Milan pick up Walter Sabatini?
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!