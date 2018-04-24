Access Bank, Development Bank Join Okpekpe Race Train - Complete Sports Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Access Bank, Development Bank Join Okpekpe Race Train – Complete Sports Nigeria
|
Complete Sports Nigeria
|
Access Bank, Development Bank Join Okpekpe Race Train
Complete Sports Nigeria
Two of Nigeria's leading financial institutions, Access Bank and Development Bank, are the latest socially responsible corporate bodies to throw their financial weight behind next month's IAAF silver label Okpekpe international 10km road race which …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!