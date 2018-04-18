Access Lagos City Marathon unveils RevolutionPlus — Nigeria Today

Access Lagos City Marathon unveils RevolutionPlus

Organisers of the Lagos City Marathon, Nilayo Sports have unveiled RevolutionPlus as the latest addition to the list of sponsors of the annual event.

The deal, which was signed at the headquarters of RevolutionPlus Property Development Company yesterday, is worth N500 million for five years.

Managing Director of RevolutionPlus, Bamidele Onalaja said his company was happy to identify with one of the best one-day event in Africa. He stated that the company would have been involved in the third edition of the marathon, which took place in February, but a deal could not be concluded before the race.

Onalaja, however, said that the sponsorship of the marathon forms part of his company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), while noting that sports promotes good health, which is in line with his company’s policy of promoting sound health at the work place. He also said the race would give RevolutionPlus the needed publicity to reach out to its client.

“We are happy to be part of this yearly event. I thank the organisers for agreeing to bring us in and I can assure everyone including the runners that the next edition will be colourful,” Onalaje, who described himself as a lover of football and athletics, added

The Executive Director, Tolulope Onalajo, who was instrumental to the deal, said she was convinced about the viability of sponsoring the marathon after watching the last edition from close quarters.

She said the excellent organization of the race, which also saw disabled athletes participating, persuaded her to convince the company to sign the agreement with the organisers.

Chief Executive officer of Nilayo Sports, Bukola Olopade said the partnership has further enhanced the status of the marathon and commended RevolutionPlus for backing the event. He also assured that next edition would be better than previous one.

General Manager of the race, Yusuf Ali said brining in high level athletes have made the marathon the best one-day sport event in Africa. He also expressed hope that the sponsorship would grow as the event progresses.

The post Access Lagos City Marathon unveils RevolutionPlus appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

