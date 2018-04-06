ACE awards 2018 to celebrate creative MSMEs — Nigeria Today

ACE awards 2018 to celebrate creative MSMEs

In 2016, the unhealthy reliance of Nigeria on importation came to the fore during the economic recession, leading to the emergence of initiatives such as the “Buy Naija to grow the Naira”. However, various sectors of the economy are realising that for Nigeria to diversify and become an export driven nation, more attention needs to be given to MSMEs.

This year, the second edition of the annual African Creative Exhibition and Awards (termed ACE Awards) hosted by Bellafricana, which holds this month in Lagos, will bring together the best creative minds in the fields of Art and Craft, Fashion, Manufacturing, Beauty, Food Produce and so much more.

Micro, small and medium-size businesses nationwide produce a great deal of outstanding products, yet these creative business owners aren’t encouraged to innovate and create more. The ACE awards hopes to provide this encouragement, by recognising outstanding MSMEs in different areas of business.

Bukky Asehinde, managing director at Bellafricana says “Everyone likes a pat on the back when they have done something good. Our mission for the ACE Awards is to give these Creative Businesses a platform to receive the recognition they have long deserved”

ACE awards 2018 is themed “Creativity and Innovation in Nation Building” and is scheduled to hold on Saturday, April 28, 2018 by 9:00am at D-Venue, Water Corporation Drive, Off Ligali Ayorinde, Oniru, Lagos, Nigeria.

The event is expected to attract over 6,000 attendees, 70 exhibitors, 15 Awardees and 8 Speakers.

Organisers say it has been endorsed by the Lagos State Government, Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce (NBCC), Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce (NACC), Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Nigeria-Britain Association and will offer participants a unique opportunity to showcase their talents and to have their work judged by consumers and experts.

This Annual African Creative Exhibition and Awards (ACE Awards) aims to laud the creative works of Nigerians (and other Africans) and is certainly one of the strongest tools in awakening creative, innovative and entrepreneurship drive in young people in Nigeria and indeed Africa.

The awards, which is an initiative of Bellafricana, is a platform with a focus on Afrocentric Made-in-Nigeria Non-oil products development, where customers and suppliers engage and transact to bridge the buyer-seller gap and create a wider outreach for Nigerian products locally & globally.

