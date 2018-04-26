ACF, PDP, Mark, Suswam, others decry killings — Nigeria Today

ACF, PDP, Mark, Suswam, others decry killings

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has described Tuesday killings in Benue State as “unfortunate”.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Muhammad Ibrahim Biu, the ACF said: ”The spate of attacks on innocent people, including clergy men and worshippers in their places of worship, is most callous and unfortunate.

”ACF therefore calls on the security agencies to be more proactive and re-strategise their security operations in order to nip these avoidable bloodlettings in the bud.

“Perpetrators of these heineous crimes should be fished out and be brought to book to serve as deterrence to others.

”Furthermore, ACF urges the Federal Government to set up a panel of inquiry into these incessant killings that have continued to bedevil most of the Northern states, with the hope that amicable solution would be found for common good.

”ACF consoles the government, people and families of those killed and wounded and hope that God would provide them with what it takes to bear the losses. May their souls Rest In Peace.”

Former Senate President David Mark condemned the killings.

In a statement on Wednesday by his media aide, Paul Mumeh, Mark said: “I am saddened by this unabating carnage. The people of Benue State are accommodating and law-abiding but it seems this gesture has been misconstrued to be cowardice.

“Our people are known for their bravery. We are not cowards. Something must be done to stop this carnage. Enough is enough.”

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) described it as sacrilegious and callous.

Spokesman Kola Ologbondiyan said: “More worrisome is that the Federal Government has continued to allow these killings without any decisive steps to stem the ugly trend.

“President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) Federal Government must live up to its basic responsibility of protection of lives and our national territorial integrity. Indeed, our citizens cannot continue to daily fall victims to attacks by marauders while the government fails to exert itself to guarantee their safety.”

“The PDP commiserates with the Catholic Church, the government and people of Benue State as well as the families of the victims of these horrendous killings.

“We pray God to heal our land and enthrone a national leadership that would restore peace, unity and harmonious living in our country,” the statement added.

Former Governor Gabriel Suswam and former Assembly Speaker Terhile Ayua condemned the killings.

They also sent their condolences to the Catholic Church and the people of the state over the killings of two priests and 14 other worshippers by alleged herdsmen during mass on Tuesday.

Suswam, in a statement he personally signed said: “Words fail me to convey my feelings of grief at this sad occurrence, neither can another mere condemnation of such a dastardly heinous act suffice.

“It is becoming a tragic routine to witness those killings and issue condemnation to them, after which they continue.”

The post ACF, PDP, Mark, Suswam, others decry killings appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

