Acid Test: Bitcoin Must Break $7,800 for Bull Reversal — Nigeria Today

Acid Test: Bitcoin Must Break $7,800 for Bull Reversal
Bitcoin’s recovery is gathering pace, but only an upside break of the falling channel would confirm a bullish trend reversal
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from CoinDesk. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!