Shooter storms YouTube campus, multiple injuries reported — Nigeria Today

Shooter storms YouTube campus, multiple injuries reported

An active shooter invaded the YouTube campus, injuring three with gunshots before killing herself with a self-inflicted wound from a handgun. A fourth person injured her ankle escaping the scene.

