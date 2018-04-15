Actor, Adeniyi Johnson Set To Wed Seyi Edun, See His Pre-Wedding Photos — Nigeria Today

Actor, Adeniyi Johnson Set To Wed Seyi Edun, See His Pre-Wedding Photos
Actor Adeniyi Johnson who is actress Toyin Abraham’s ex-husband, is set to wed soon. After his marriage to Toyin crashed in 2015, Niyi started dating another actress, Oluwaseyi Edun who will be is wife pretty soon.
See more of their pre-wedding photos below
