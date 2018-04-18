Actor Chigozie Atuanya steps out in fake “D&G” shirt — Nigeria Today

Actor Chigozie Atuanya steps out in fake “D&G” shirt

Chigozie Atuanya has stepped out in a fake “D&G” shirt.

The Nollywood Actor stepped out rocking the black shirt with the inscription; Dolce&Gababa.

He was in the company of fellow Nollywood Actor, Alex Ekubo and musician Kcee during Alex Ekubo’s birthday party.

Currently, there is a trending photo of him rocking the shirt, resulting in all sorts of comments to which the actor has not given a response to.

Recall that IK Ogbonna was caught in similar act where he rocked a fake Dolce and Gabbana shirt, and was trolled on social media platforms for it.

The issue eventually closed off with Ogbonna blaming the blunder on his ‘personal shopper’

Though a couple of fans failed to believe his claim, the topic has since gone with news wave.

Leave a Comment…

comments

The post Actor Chigozie Atuanya steps out in fake “D&G” shirt appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

