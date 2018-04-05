Actor Gabriel Afolayan Set To Wed - Concise News — Nigeria Today

Actor Gabriel Afolayan Set To Wed – Concise News
Actor Gabriel Afolayan Set To Wed
Nigerian actor and film director Gabriel Afolayan has shared his pre-wedding photos on his Instagram page. Concise News learnt that the actor will be tying the knot with his fiance, Banke. Gbenga Afolayan is the younger brother of popular film producer …
