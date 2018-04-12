 Actor Muka Ray Eyiwumi Becomes CWAY Ultra Drinking Water Brand Ambassador — Nigeria Today
Actor Muka Ray Eyiwumi Becomes CWAY Ultra Drinking Water Brand Ambassador

Posted on Apr 12, 2018 in Entertainment

Nollywood actor, Muka Ray Eyiwumi becomes CWAY Ultra Drinking Water Brand Ambassador.

The actor took to his Instagram page to share some photos of him striking a deal with CWAY with caption saying….

Unveiling of Muka Ray as BRAND AMBASSADOR for CWAY Ultra drinking water.

