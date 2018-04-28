Actors, producers, singers, others pay tribute to Pius Amolo aka Bongoliso - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Actors, producers, singers, others pay tribute to Pius Amolo aka Bongoliso – Vanguard



Vanguard Actors, producers, singers, others pay tribute to Pius Amolo aka Bongoliso

Vanguard

Lagos – The entertainment industry in Nigeria on Friday held a night of tribute and songs at the Ayo Banloke Center for the late seasoned actor, singer and dancer, Pius Amolo, popularly called Bonngoliso. Pius Amolo The Delta-born Amolo (55) died on …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

