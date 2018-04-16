 Actress Apologises To Ghanian Women Over 'Sex For Money' Outburst - The Whistler NG — Nigeria Today
Actress Apologises To Ghanian Women Over ‘Sex For Money’ Outburst – The Whistler NG

Actress Apologises To Ghanian Women Over 'Sex For Money' Outburst
Actress and model, Moesha Boduong, has apologised to Ghanaians women, for offending their sensibilities following her interview with CNN. Boduong took to her Instagram page to ask for forgiveness from all African women specifically Ghanaian Ladies
