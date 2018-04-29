Actress Charity Nnaji claims BBNaija housemates make better money sleeping with politicians — Nigeria Today

Actress Charity Nnaji claims BBNaija housemates make better money sleeping with politicians

Charity Nnaji, a Nollywood Actress has said that most former female housemates of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show make more money when they sleep with politicians.

According to her, she believes the girls among them should seize the opportunity of the moment to make more money by sleeping with politicians like their predecessors are doing instead of glamorizing the social media for nothing.

“Welcome back to Nigeria,” she began in a chat with Potpourri

“Please tell the housemates of Big Brother Naija, especially the girls to utilise this opportunity and platform to make more money by sleeping with politicians instead of taking selfies and uploading on Instagram,” she advised.

The actress who didn’t seem to care about the gravity of her statement went further to say that she has her proof of how former housemates have made so much money sleeping with politicians across Nigeria.

She claimed she witnessed a particular incident where a former housemate on the show was on the phone with a politician and she charged him a million Naira per night to have fun with him.

Charity Nnaji said:

“They can confirm from the first set that left the house. Some charge one million a night. One such incident happened right in my presence. One former housemate was telling a Senator on phone that if he could not pay one million naira for a night, he should forget about it”.

