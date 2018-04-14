Actress Dayo Amusa Loses Dad — Nigeria Today

Actress Dayo Amusa Loses Dad

Nollywood actress and film producer, Dayo Amusa and her family have been thrown into mourning as their father departs this world.

The actress took to her instagram page to announce the sad news.

She shared a picture of her late dad and wrote;

“My father has unfortunately passed away this afternoon and today I realized the pain of losing a father will hurt for a life time no matter the differences…. Your death will always remain a blurry memory

REST IN PEACE DAD”

May his soul rest in peace.

