Actress Dayo Amusa Loses Her Father — Nigeria Today

Actress Dayo Amusa Loses Her Father

Nollywood Actress Dayo Amusa, lost her dad yesterday at Abule Oja Palace, in area of Yaba.

Sharing the sad news on instagram, the actress wrote:

My father has unfortunately passed away this afternoon and today I realized the pain of losing a father will hurt for a life time no matter the differences…. Your death will always remain a blurry memory Good night Papa May almighty Allah be pleased with you and grant you Al-jannah firdaus. Amin

REST IN PEACE DAD

