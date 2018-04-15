Actress Eniola ajao celebrates Afeez owo on his birthday — Nigeria Today

Actress Eniola ajao celebrates Afeez owo on his birthday



Actor Afeez owo celebrated his birthday on firday 13th march and it was a wonderful experience with friends and family with varous celebrities in the yoruba

movie industry.



He also got a warm message from his pretty wife who happens to be one of the buzzing actres in the yoruba movie industry as well as wishes from eniola ajao.

it was really a wonderful moment which the memories cant be cleared off the heart of this loved ones.

Thank you so much all double A entertainment student may God almighty make all of you bigger…video credit Ajoke miii @mydemartins

Double “A” Entertainment Students!!!… Celebrating Their Father’s Birthday!!.. Thank You For Always Making Us Proud!!.. You Guys Are Simply Amazing … We Love You All



Happy Birthday Popcy Ekun Oko Mumcy!!! .. Owo Baba Motola … “Mr President “…@officialafeezowo … Aseyi Samodun Oko Mi…

Love Lives Here!!! .

Yesterday Was Really Fun!!!… Thank You My Wonderful Sisters For The Surprise Birthday Get Together….



Thank you Ade Mi for this special gift …Love You Till The End Of Time @officialafeezowo …



Thank You Ade Ori Mi… My Husband @officialafeezowo … For Always Being My Strongest Back Bone!!!… Thanx For The Early Morning Surprise & The Special Amazing Gift You Gave To Me!!!… I Bless The Day I Met You My Love!!!

