Actress Ireti Osayemi's marriage ends as she dumps husband, Bakky Adeoye - Information Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Actress Ireti Osayemi’s marriage ends as she dumps husband, Bakky Adeoye – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
Actress Ireti Osayemi's marriage ends as she dumps husband, Bakky Adeoye
Information Nigeria
Nollywood actress, Ireti Osayemi's decade old marriage to former Super Story production manager and later associate producer, Bakare Adeoye, which produced two kids, has reportedly crashed. Though this wasn't Bakare's first marriage (he is said to have …
Surveen Chawla: Whether I kiss my co-actor or go nude, my husband will always support me in my professional decisions
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!