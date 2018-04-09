Actress Juliet Ibrahim Under Fire for Dissing #BBNaija Housemate Miracle — Nigeria Today

Actress Juliet Ibrahim Under Fire for Dissing #BBNaija Housemate Miracle

Juliet Ibrahim is catching a lot of flak for dissing Big Brother Naija housemate Miracle.

Drama started last night after Miracle topped the poll with a decent 25.76%, stirring hearty reactions from fans spread across the world who had voted tirelessly for him.

Not long after the poll was revealed, Ibrahim, who openly supports Cee-C, quickly took to her Twitter to dismiss the male housemate as boring, and she also asked why people are still voting for him.

“Why are people still voting for miracle? It’s a game show let him step out of his comfort zone,” she tweeted, adding, “Cee C is giving us DRAMA and we are loving it! # bbnaija CeeC for the money!!!”

And she said a lot more.

See her tweets:

Why are people still voting for miracle? It’s a game show let him step out of his comfort zone. Cee C is giving us DRAMA and we are loving it! #bbnaija CeeC for the money!!! pic.twitter.com/gsvGpXp7oL — Juliet Ibrahim (@julietibrahim) April 8, 2018

Major shout out to everyone who voted for baby girl @ceec_official we can do better! We will show the world that we are a force to reckon with!!! Women must understand the need to be in control at all times, in all situations; even with their emotions. #BBNaija Cee-C — Juliet Ibrahim (@julietibrahim) April 8, 2018

Boring people support boring people. Lol Guy just Dey form quiet in d house. Smh abeg abeg. He’s boring. Miracle is boring and brings nothing to the table. he’s fake and not being real in the house. He’s two-faced. My opinion #BBNaija — Juliet Ibrahim (@julietibrahim) April 8, 2018

Bunch of boring, easily misled youth of this generation supporting a fake guy on a game show who’s done nothing special or extraordinary in that house! All of una don craze! I’ll start campaigning for MIRACLEMUSTNOTWIN — Juliet Ibrahim (@julietibrahim) April 8, 2018

Well, many people got upset with her tweets, and they didn’t hesitate to clap back.

Sadly, most of the reactions are misogynist (we will not share them here); while some sent her death wishes, others made unkind references to her failed marriage and her present relationship with rapper Iceberg Slim.

Well, Juliet Ibrahim has never been one to back out of a fight, because she returned to assert her position, while also campaigning against cyberbullying,

See the rest of her tweets below.

It’s a game show and every single person is entitled to their view/opinion. Why are leeches trolling my page attacking me cus of my choice or views? Shallow minded people. Better get off my page if you have nothing better to tweet at me! Get Guap and spend time on better tins. — Juliet Ibrahim (@julietibrahim) April 8, 2018

Lmao so calling someone “boring” is now an insult ? I wonder which school some people even pay and send their children to? Wow wow wow I’m baffled at how boring this Twitter is becoming! — Juliet Ibrahim (@julietibrahim) April 8, 2018

It’s always okay for the miracle fans to attack other people and be saying nonsense but when u speak the truth about him, they come trolling! Gibberish! I got time for y’all today! #boring #TeamCee-C — Juliet Ibrahim (@julietibrahim) April 8, 2018

Rico was way more interesting than boring miracle but what do I know! Smh — Juliet Ibrahim (@julietibrahim) April 8, 2018

When you’re a youth on twitter and all you can boast of is how well u can insult and cyber bully celebs to get lucky and featured on a blog; society has failed! Sadly that’s all you lots exhibit on here lately! Bullies! Go use the same energy and invest in yourselves! — Juliet Ibrahim (@julietibrahim) April 8, 2018

These same youth will be begging relatives or boyfriends for money to buy data bundle just to spend time insulting and tweeting. What age was the owner of Facebook when he created it? Why not do something better with your time and lives? #Cyberbullies — Juliet Ibrahim (@julietibrahim) April 8, 2018

Do you know how many youths in the western world are making money off social media and influencing? Y’all so dumb that y’all stuck and comfortable living as beggars and making do with whatever comes. I have enough time for #cyberbullies wrong person to mess with! — Juliet Ibrahim (@julietibrahim) April 8, 2018

