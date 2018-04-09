 Actress Juliet Ibrahim Under Fire for Dissing #BBNaija Housemate Miracle — Nigeria Today
Actress Juliet Ibrahim Under Fire for Dissing #BBNaija Housemate Miracle

Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in Entertainment

Juliet Ibrahim is catching a lot of flak for dissing Big Brother Naija housemate Miracle.

Drama started last night after Miracle topped the poll with a decent 25.76%, stirring hearty reactions from fans spread across the world who had voted tirelessly for him.

Not long after the poll was revealed, Ibrahim, who openly supports Cee-C, quickly took to her Twitter to dismiss the male housemate as boring, and she also asked why people are still voting for him.

“Why are people still voting for miracle? It’s a game show let him step out of his comfort zone,” she tweeted, adding, “Cee C is giving us DRAMA and we are loving it! #bbnaija CeeC for the money!!!”

And she said a lot more.

See her tweets:

 

Well, many people got upset with her tweets, and they didn’t hesitate to clap back.

Sadly, most of the reactions are misogynist (we will not share them here); while some sent her death wishes, others made unkind references to her failed marriage and her present relationship with rapper Iceberg Slim.

Well, Juliet Ibrahim has never been one to back out of a fight, because she returned to assert her position, while also campaigning against cyberbullying,

See the rest of her tweets below.

The post Actress Juliet Ibrahim Under Fire for Dissing #BBNaija Housemate Miracle appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

