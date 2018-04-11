Actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde cries out over her missing Dog, promises a reward to anybody who finds her — Nigeria Today

Actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde cries out over her missing Dog, promises a reward to anybody who finds her

Nollywood diva, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has once again ran to social media to raise alarm over her missing Pomenarian who disappeared since Sunday morning.

She said they have not been able to find her till date and should someone locate her or see a Pomenarian bring sold, they should do well to send a message to her.

Sharing the above photo of what the Dog’s skin looks like, the mother of four wrote:

Help Please my darling Pomenerian is missing! She left the house Sunday morning probably looking for a church to attend and I’m hopeful an unholy person hasn’t stolen her! No jokes sure some of you’ll remember #anyasexy … Her coat is a mix of those two up here , who are missing her badly. Please if you suspect you’ve seen her, someone suddenly brings a Pomenerian home, to you a vet, or you sight her… call her name Anya ( my character name from Ije) she’ll respond. Please send a dm to @redhotconcepts or text 08166679000. Pls pls Pls… There’ll be a reward for her return…. pleaseeeee

Source – Akpraise

The post Actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde cries out over her missing Dog, promises a reward to anybody who finds her appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

