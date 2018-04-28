 Actress' sex-for-rent claim sparks debate - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Actress’ sex-for-rent claim sparks debate – The Punch

Posted on Apr 28, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


The Punch

Actress' sex-for-rent claim sparks debate
The Punch
An actress who said women needed men to take care of them has sparked fierce debate in Ghana and widened the focus about sexual harassment in the country. READ ALSO: Buhari to inaugurate Nigeria's first seven-star hotel. Moesha Boduong said the economy

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.