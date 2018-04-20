Actress, Toyin Abraham Starts Reality TV Show — Nigeria Today

Actress, Toyin Abraham Starts Reality TV Show

It is no longer news that Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham started a reality TV show about two years ago, but the show failed to make headline because of lack of motivation after sponsors refused to show up.

Inspired by Tonto Dikeh’s upcoming show, Toyin is set to start on a clean bill.

The title of her upcoming reality TV show is True and Bare.

Just like she did in Keeping up With Toyin Aimakhu, the actress is expected to carry her fans along on her daily life.

