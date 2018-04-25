 AD suspends party leaders in six states — Nigeria Today
AD suspends party leaders in six states

Posted on Apr 25, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

The National Working Committee of the Alliance for Democracy on Wednesday suspended the state party executives in Oyo, Osun, Ogun, Edo, Akwa-Ibom and Anambra states. The National Chairman of the party, Joseph Avazi, announced this in a communique read after a meeting of the National Working Committee in Abuja. Avazi said the National Executive Committee […]

