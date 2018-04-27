 Adamawa State University UTME/DE 2nd/Supplementary Batch Admission List Released 2017/2018. — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Adamawa State University UTME/DE 2nd/Supplementary Batch Admission List Released 2017/2018.

Posted on Apr 27, 2018 in Education, News | 0 comments

Adamawa State University UTME/DE 2nd/Supplementary Batch Admission List Released 2017/2018. The Adamawa State University UTME/DE 2nd/Supplementary Batch Admission List has been Released for the 2017/2018 academic session. All concerned persons are hereby informed. This is to inform all candidates who applied for admission to the Adamawa State University (ADSU) that the management has released the 2nd …

The post Adamawa State University UTME/DE 2nd/Supplementary Batch Admission List Released 2017/2018. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.