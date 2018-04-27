Adamawa State University UTME/DE 2nd/Supplementary Batch Admission List Released 2017/2018. — Nigeria Today

Adamawa State University UTME/DE 2nd/Supplementary Batch Admission List Released 2017/2018.
Adamawa State University UTME/DE 2nd/Supplementary Batch Admission List Released 2017/2018. The Adamawa State University UTME/DE 2nd/Supplementary Batch Admission List has been Released for the 2017/2018 academic session. All concerned persons are hereby informed. This is to inform all candidates who applied for admission to the Adamawa State University (ADSU) that the management has released the 2nd …
The post Adamawa State University UTME/DE 2nd/Supplementary Batch Admission List Released 2017/2018. appeared first on Students Nigeria.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!