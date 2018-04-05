 Adamawa to access N1bn from CBN for SMEs — Nigeria Today
Adamawa to access N1bn from CBN for SMEs

The Adamawa Executive Council on Wednesday authorised the government to access N1 billion from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), to boost Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs). Addressing newsmen after the council’s meeting in Yola, Alhaji Iya Daware, Commissioner for Commerce, said the gesture was to boost small scale businessed in the state. Daware said that the decision was to demonstrate the commitment of the administration to empower the people of the state.

