Adaora Ukoh celebrates her birthday with beautiful photos — Nigeria Today

Adaora Ukoh celebrates her birthday with beautiful photos

Adaora Ukoh AbuMere is celebrating her birthday in style.

She released elegant photos of herself on Instagram and it’s beyond beautiful.

The gorgeous actress who couldn’t hide her joy while celebrating her birthday took to Instagram to share the lovely photos with the caption;

“OK… So…. I DESERVE SOME ACCOLADES

I PAID MY DUES

‘niccur’… I PAID IN FULL with some Lil Extra self so I deserves some ACCOLADES…..

That’s TAURUS WOMAN

channelling my inner bull strength that wears that smiley . So why do I secretly wish it was my 40tified?? Hehehehe Unto us a QUEEN is born this day…. APRIL 27th thats ME

HAPPYCAKEDAY to me MAMAMIA

as I lay in bed connecting with my inner spirit woman. I close my to make that one WISH a birthday WISH and more. (not bad to want to have more) GOD almighty grant me

For EVERYTHING LORD especially the gift of LIFE I am super grateful”

See photos below;

