Address injustice in Ogoni, MOSOP urges FG — Nigeria Today

Address injustice in Ogoni, MOSOP urges FG

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT— Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People, MOSOP, has asked the Federal Government to address the injustice against the Ogoni people, adding that the Federal Government was not committed to the development of the area.

MOSOP also regretted that people of the area are still living in pain and poverty, despite the fact that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration had raised the hope of the people.

In a statement, yesterday, in Port Harcourt, the spokesman of MOSOP, Mr. Fegalo Nsuke, said: “At the inception of this administration, we had anticipated some relief for the Ogoni people not only because the new president had during his campaign pledged to implement the clean-up of Ogoniland but had expected that the clean-up will open discussions on crucial issues affecting Ogoni.

“The lessons from Ogoni clearly show how much injustice is pervasive in our country. The shame is that rather than address these injustices, our country and our government have attempted to deceive the world about the true situation in Ogoniland.

“Today in Ogoniland, some villages bury as many as 13 persons in a week. When you relate this to some parts of our country, where you do not hear of deaths in one year except for very old people, you will appreciate the reality of the danger faced by the Ogoni people.”

