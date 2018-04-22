Ade Love: Kunle Afolayan Attacks Brother Aremu Over Poverty Claims — Nigeria Today

Ade Love: Kunle Afolayan Attacks Brother Aremu Over Poverty Claims
One of Nigeria’s best-rated filmmakers, Kunle Afolayan has described as “stupid” a statement by his brother, Aremu, that their deceased famous filmmaker father, Adeyemi Afolayan, aka Ade Love, was a poor man. Kunle made this known in an interview with The Punch published on Sunday. He wondered the yardstick that Aremu used to judge their […]
The post Ade Love: Kunle Afolayan Attacks Brother Aremu Over Poverty Claims appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!