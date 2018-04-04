 Adebanjo: Obasanjo’s Presidency A Disaster — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Adebanjo: Obasanjo’s Presidency A Disaster

Posted on Apr 4, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who has been campaigning against President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election, has been described as a failure by elder statesman Chief Ayo Adebanjo. In his autobiography titled Telling it as it is, which was presented in Lagos yesterday as part of activities to mark his 90th birthday, Adebanjo described Obasanjo’s presidency between 1999 and 2007as a […]

The post Adebanjo: Obasanjo’s Presidency A Disaster appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.