 Adebola Williams, Serah Makka, Chude Jideonwo, Omoni Oboli selected for Archbishop Desmond Tutu Leadership Fellowship 2018 — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Adebola Williams, Serah Makka, Chude Jideonwo, Omoni Oboli selected for Archbishop Desmond Tutu Leadership Fellowship 2018

Posted on Apr 5, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The African Leadership Institute has released the list of the 2018 cohort of the Archbishop Desmond Tutu Leadership Fellowship. Among the emerging African leaders are Adebola Williams, CEO of RED; Omoni Oboli, actress and film director; Chude Jideonwo, Founder of Joy, Inc.; Oluseun Onigbinde, Lead Partner and Co-founder of BudgIT; Serah Makka, Nigeria Country Director for ONE Campaign; Temi Marcella […]

The post Adebola Williams, Serah Makka, Chude Jideonwo, Omoni Oboli selected for Archbishop Desmond Tutu Leadership Fellowship 2018 appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.