Adebola Williams, Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji, Bolanle Olukanni, others to speak at the second edition of #HandleItAfrica Conference — Nigeria Today

Adebola Williams, Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji, Bolanle Olukanni, others to speak at the second edition of #HandleItAfrica Conference
The second edition of the Handle It Africa Conference, a platform birthed to share insightful knowledge on maximizing the benefits of social media, is scheduled to hold on May 4th 2018 at the…
— This is a content summary only. Visit www.gistus.com for full content, and more! —
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from GistUs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!