 ADeC welcomes Khoza's resignation, registers 'displeasure' - News24 — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

ADeC welcomes Khoza’s resignation, registers ‘displeasure’ – News24

Posted on Apr 22, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


News24

ADeC welcomes Khoza's resignation, registers 'displeasure'
News24
The African Democratic Change (ADeC) political party has on Sunday welcomed the resignation of its former president Makhosi Khoza, slamming her "dictatorial" leadership. "We register our displeasure and disappointment in the manner in which Makhosi
I am retiring from politics – Makhosi KhozaPoliticsweb
The lessons from Makhosi Khoza's political demiseIndependent Online
Party will survive without Makhosi KhozaSowetanLIVE Sunday World
Brinkwire (press release)
all 7 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.