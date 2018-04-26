President Buhari mourns Prof. Adedeji - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today

President Buhari mourns Prof. Adedeji – Pulse Nigeria
|
Pulse Nigeria
|
President Buhari mourns Prof. Adedeji
Pulse Nigeria
The president made his feelings known in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Thursday. Published: 1 minute ago , Refreshed: 3 minutes ago; Pulse News Agency Local by NAN. Print; eMail …
Adebayo Adedeji pioneer UNECA chief dies
Prof Adebayo Adedeji dies at 87
Adedeji, former executive secretary of UNECA, dies at 87
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!