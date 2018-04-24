Adekunle Gold Wants To Perform At Coachella Next Year, And Nigerians Agree - Konbini — Nigeria Today

Adekunle Gold Wants To Perform At Coachella Next Year, And Nigerians Agree – Konbini
Adekunle Gold Wants To Perform At Coachella Next Year, And Nigerians Agree
Last year, Nigerians lost their collective minds when it was revealed that the legendary King Sunny Ade would be performing at Coachella alongside stars like Kendrick Lamar, Lorde, Lil Uzi Vert, Lady Gaga and DJ Khaled. This year, the reaction was even …
Simi defends her alleged boyfriend Adekunle Gold after a fan said he's not Coachella material
